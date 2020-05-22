110 more dead, more than 2K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

An additional 110 people are dead and 2,758 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Illinois on Friday afternoon.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the recent numbers, adding to a create a new total of 105,444 cases, including 4,715 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois.

The county breakdown of the 110 dead are listed below.

— Boone County: One man in his 40's

— Cook County: Five men in their 40's, 2 women in their 50's, 3 men in their 50's, 8 women in their 60's, 13 men in their 60's, 3 women in their 70's, 9 men in their 70's, 10 women in their 80's, 12 men in their 80's, 6 women in their 90's and 4 men in their 90's

— DuPage County: One woman in her 70's, one woman in her 80's, one man in his 80's, one woman in her 90's and one man in his 90's

— Kane County: One man in his 50's, 2 men in their 70's, one unidentified person in their 70's and one man in his 90's

— Kankakee County: One woman in her 80's and one man in his 90's

— Lake County: One woman in her 50's, two men in their 50's, one man 60's, one woman 70's, one man in his 70's, one woman in her 80's, one man in his 80s, 2 women in their 90's, one man in his 90's and one woman above the age of 100.

— LaSalle County: One man in his 70's and one man in his 80's

— Madison County: One woman in her 90's

— McHenry County: One man in his 80's

— Peoria County: One man in his 50's

— St. Clair County: One unidentified person in their 90's

— Will County: One man 50's, one man in his 70's and one woman in her 90's

— Winnebago County: One woman in her 90's

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,113 tests for a total of 697,133. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate from May 13-19 is 13 percent, according to the IDPH.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.