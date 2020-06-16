11 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co., negative tests drop 2K

There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Winnebago County Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 2,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County and remains at 85 total deaths.

On Monday, Winnebago County reported 26,887 tests came back negative. On Tuesday, the county reported 24,032 tests came back negative. The WCHD notes that data is provisional as of Tuesday and is subject to change.

"[The] number of negative tests may be higher than reported, as healthcare providers are voluntarily reporting negative results," according to WCHD.

The positivity rate is now at 8.1 percent.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank Center

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- Luther Center

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rock River Health Care

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center

55 deaths (64.71 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 30 deaths (35.29 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 112 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 241 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 575 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 445 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 405 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 382 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 290 cases and 12 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 165 cases and 23 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 170 cases and 40 deaths: 80 and older age group