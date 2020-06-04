100 Strong board members call for dismissal of Rockford Police Chief

Board members at 100 Strong released a statement to 23 News regarding a video that resurfaced of Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.

The video is from May 18 in which O'Shea says at a news conference "The 16, 17 year olds that are running around shooting each other, we're not wasting our time trying to save them. They're lost. We're trying to focus on the 3, 4, 5 year olds, all the way through up to maybe 12, 13, where we have a chance at saving them and changing their lives and changing the direction they're going in their lives."

The news conference was addressing recent spike in juvenile crimes after a 17 year old was charged with murder

Rockford Youth Activism, the group that has organized several recent protests in Rockford, released a list of demands for the city to take action on. One of the demands is for Chief O'Shea to retract his statement.

Now, 100 Strong released its response, calling for the dismissal of the Chief and other leaders who agree with his statement.

100 Strong says:

"We of 100 Strong do not support the statement that has resurfaced by Chief Oshea regarding the Youth in OUR community. Guided or misguided, OUR Youth still has and deserves the opportunity to be given a brighter future. OUR Youth deserves now more than ever the chance and opportunity to be saved!

Many of us here at 100 Strong were once that misguided Youth and therefore we know the importance of continuing to fight for their future.

Proper, Strong, Fair, Caring Leadership should be in place to guide OUR Youth. We of 100 Strong are calling for the immediate dismissal of Chief Oshea and every “leader” or staff member that support Oshea and his immoral views.

Oshea’s true agenda, his true integrity, his motivation and those he thinks worthy of being “saved” in our community have finally surfaced. We as parents, friends, and community leaders cannot and refuse to be silent."

23 News reached out to the city, and are waiting for a response. The Mayor is expected to address this at the 3:30 COVID-19 news conference update.