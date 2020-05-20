10 new COVID-19 cases in Boone County, 1 death at Symphony Northwoods

Boone County is announcing 10 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Boone County is now at 328 total positive COVID-19 cases. 1 new death, a resident at Symphony Northwoods has passed away from COVID-19. The county death total is now at 15.

Areas of Concern:

-- Symphony Northwoods

-- Park Place of Belvidere

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 10 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 18 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 58 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 47 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 47 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 57 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 27 cases and 3 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 27 cases and 5 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 26 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 10 cases and 1 death: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

Boone County also reports 153 cases have recovered from COVID-19.

Testing Sites in Boone County:

Crusader Community Health

1050 Logan Ave Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Physicians Immediate Care

1663 Belvidere Rd Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited