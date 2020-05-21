10 more arrested in Rockford PD Violence Reduction Initiative

Ten people were arrested by the Rockford Police Department during their Violent Crime Reduction Initiative on Wednesday and Thursday.

Officers found two people near a vehicle on the 2300 block of Broadway at 1 p.m. When officers approached and talked to the two people, they found a loaded handgun, 80 grams of cannabis and $850.

The two Rockford natives were then arrested. Charlie Hamer, 25, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and Kevin Gardner, 20, for violation of the Controlled Cannabis Act.

Later that day, Rockford officers saw a person walking in the roadway on Elm Street and S. Johnston Avenue at 5:30 p.m. As officers approached him, he fled on foot.

Officers pursued the person and after a short foot chase, a 17-year-old was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered. The name of the juvenile was not released by the Rockford Police Department.

The 17-year-old Rockford native was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no valid FOID and resisting arrest.

At 6 p.m., Rockford officers conducted a traffic stop near Cunningham and Pierpont. The driver was wanted on a bond warrant. Edgar Arroyo, 25 of Rockford, was then arrested for contempt of court, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Also at 6 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near N. Rockton Avenue and Whitman Street. The passenger, identified as 26-year-old Tyree Turman of Rockford, was wanted for contempt of court He was taken into custody, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers then recognized a person on the 2400 block of Rockton Avenue who was wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery at 7 p.m. Julian Scott, 24 of Rockford, was then taken into custody for the warrant.

At 7:30 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop near the 1000 block of School Street. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle, instead he drove off.

The vehicle fled to the 500 block of Soper Avenue and the two people inside the car fled on foot. After a short foot chase and struggle, the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Rockford native Anthony Brown, was taken into custody, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The other man in the vehicle, 25-year-old Rockford native Donald Olmon, was taken into custody. After further investigation, officers were able to recover 34 grams of cannabis, four grams of cocaine, $400 and a loaded handgun. Brown was arrested for the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and Olmon for a warrant violation, according to the Winnebago County State Attorney's Office.

A few hours later Wednesday night, officers attempted a traffic stop near Yonge Street and N. Rockton Avenue at 11:20 p.m. The passenger fled on foot and officers were able to recover a defaced handgun which he tossed while fleeing.

Officers continued the pursuit, but were not able to find the suspect. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Olajuan Mason of Rockford, was found to have an outstanding warrant for criminal damage to property. Mason was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

A warrant will be sought for the passenger who fled on foot, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Early Tuesday morning officers conducted another traffic stop near Harrison Avenue and Manchester Drive at 2:40 a.m. The passenger, identified as 36-year-old Desmond Brown of Rockford, was found to have an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. He was then arrested.