1 COVID-19 death at Symphony Northwoods, 9 new cases in Boone Co.

A resident at Symphony Northwoods has died from COVID-19 after nine new cases were reported out of Boone County on Friday afternoon.

There are now 14 deaths and 280 positive cases in the county. 73 people have recovered, according to the Boone County Health Department.

The latest numbers detail 10 resident deaths from Symphony Northwoods and 60 additional residents have tested positive. There are an additional 21 staff members who have tested positive.

There are four positive cases at Park Place of Belvidere, broken down into two residents and two staff members, according to the Boone County Health Department.