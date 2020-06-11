1 dead after Freeport shooting, juvenile charged with 1st degree murder

One person was killed after a shooting in Freeport Thursday afternoon.

The Freeport Police Department received a call of a gunshot victim on the 1200 Block of S. Oak Avenue at 1:26 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and found a male gunshot victim in front of a residence in the area, according to the Freeport Police Department.

Officers and members of the Freeport Fire Department began giving aid to the victim. The victim was then taken to Freeport Health Network Memorial Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until proper notification to the family has been made, according to the Freeport Police Department.

During the investigation, officers found a person of interest several blocks away. The person who was detained, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Freeport, has been charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the Freeport Police Department.

The juvenile is being held at the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center. At this time police are not looking for any additional suspects and there is no danger to the public.

If anyone has any information about this investigation they should contact the Freeport Police Department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.