ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four kids made a heart-warming gesture to their community outside of their school. Permanent drawings were sprawled across the playground that the children normally play at. The young activists found a clever way of removing the graffiti.

“We came here and they were playing on the swings and they were asking me what these words meant. And I was like this is not good, so we went home and grab supplies to clean it and came back,” said Franny Davis, one of four who saw the need to clean up the park. The other three girls, Sylvia, Stella and Fiona also helped in the process.

The removal process was effective to clean up the playground. They were able to draw over the original graffiti with an dry erase marker and scrubbed it with a magic eraser to wipe it off. The time that the children put into polishing their playground was posted onto Facebook. Users were uplifted by the actions that the students took for a better looking community.

