ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire Department Coffee and Rocktown Adventures have collaborated on a new outdoor event geared towards veterans and first responders.

The First Responder Paddle event has two time slots- 9a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 21.

Organizers will be at Pierce Lake in Rock Cut State Park inviting veterans, first responders and their families for a chance to use free water paddle equipment.

Single kayaks, tandem kayaks and pedal boats will be available to use during the event. Interested kayakers should visit Rocktown Adventures to register for a time slot.

Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied in a tandem kayak with an adult. The two start times ensure time for individuals to be trained about water safety and paddling instructions.

“As a veteran-owned business run by firefighters, public service is very important to us. It’s who we are, it’s what we do. We believe our mission is to give back to those who take care of us,” said Randy James, director of brand relations with Fire Department Coffee.

Fire Department Coffee, founded in 2016, is a Rockford local coffee dispensary created by a retired Rockford firefighter.

The team wanted to make sure that they paid their honor and gratitude to the individuals who serve the country and community by giving back through events like this one.