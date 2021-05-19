ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anyone who loves coffee will love that an area coffee shop is opening another location during the pandemic.

Velvet Robot Coffee Lab is opening a new location at Forrest City Church this summer. They opened their first location in 2020 during the pandemic. This June, they are opening another location.

Owner Justin Carner said his coffee shop is meant to stand out. Their walls are covered in art to promote creative thinking and a fun, positive atmosphere.

“We try to be fun, we try to be engaging. The menus change, the drinks change, we get creative, push the boundaries. I created a space that’s creative. One of our mission statements is no white walls, we want something when you walk in, you are like ‘ohh’. How ever old you can be you can have fun with it, and that’s what we really love about it,” Carner said.

Carner said he is expanding the menu, offering outdoor seating and even launching a coffee-ordering mobile application for customers.

