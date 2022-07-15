ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 22 and 23, Mission of Mercy will be hosting a free, two-day dental clinic for anyone interested.

1,000 patients a day are estimated to make use of the services. About 1.5 million dollars worth of dental services will be provided at the pop-up clinic. Volunteered dental professionals will be in the 100 chair temporary health center.

Every two years, the Illinois State Dental Foundation travel around Illinois to provide free dental care for residents. Services like extractions, fillings and cleanings will be offered at the UW Sports Factory. All of the services are on a first come, first serve basis and is free of charge.

According to professionals, oral health gets overseen by the community. It can get very expensive because many times there is no coverage. Especially during the pandemic, dental offices saw a large downfall in those coming in for annual appointments.

Oral health is very important for overall health. Oral health infections can infect the entire body, like the heart. Mission of Mercy’s goal is to prevent from experiencing pain and keep patients with oral infections out of the hospital emergency rooms.

Putting off oral health can cause even more issues down the road. “Patients that had dental issues decided that if it doesn’t hurt; I’ll wait. Unfortunately, what would have maybe been a simple filling, becomes a possible root canal, a crown or an extraction,” said Dr. Perry Tuneberg, Co-chair of Local Arrangement Committee of Mission of Mercy.

