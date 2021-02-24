ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - President Joe Biden announced more federal pandemic assistance to the nation’s smallest businesses, starting Wednesday.

He said changes taking effect Wednesday will provide long overdue aid to these smaller enterprises that he says are being “crushed” by the pandemic-driven economic downturn.

Under the pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program, the administration is establishing a two-week window, starting Wednesday, in which only businesses with fewer than 20 employees — the overwhelming majority of small businesses — can apply for the forgivable loans.

The Paycheck Protection Program provides loans to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis. Borrowers may be eligible for PPP loan forgiveness, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

In order to reach the smallest businesses, SBA will offer PPP loans to businesses with fewer than 20 employees and sole proprietors only from Wednesday, Feb. 24 through Wednesday, March 10.

The program is open to businesses, nonprofits, sole proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed individuals. Businesses that qualify have 20 or fewer employees. Funds may be used for operating expenses in addition to payroll — mortgage payments, rent, utilities and more.

Get matched with a lender here. Search for lenders in your area here. If you have not received a PPP loan before, First Draw PPP Loans are available to you. If you have previously received a PPP loan, certain businesses are eligible for a Second Draw PPP Loan. SBA also offers additional Coronavirus relief.

Other efforts will remove a prohibition on lending to a company with at least 20 percent ownership by a person arrested or convicted for a non-fraud felony in the prior year, as well as allowing those behind on their federal student loans to seek relief through the program. The administration is also clarifying that noncitizen legal residents can apply to the program.

First rolled out in the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic and renewed in December, the program was meant to help keep Americans employed during the economic downturn. It allows small and mid-size businesses suffering loss of revenue to access federal loans, which are forgivable if 60 percent of the loan is spent on payroll and the balance on other qualified expenses.

Data from the Paycheck Protection Program released Dec. 1 and analyzed by The Associated Press show that many minority owners desperate for a relief loan didn’t receive one until the PPP’s last few weeks while many more white business owners were able to get loans earlier in the program.

The program, which began April 3 and ended Aug. 8 and handed out 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion, helped many businesses stay afloat when government measures to control the coronavirus forced many to shut down or operate at a diminished capacity.

The latest PPP, which began Jan. 11 and runs through the end of March, has already paid out $133.5 billion in loans — about half of the $284 billion allocated by Congress — with an average loan under $74,000.

A further renewal of the program is not included in Biden’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” which he hopes Congress will pass in the coming weeks.

