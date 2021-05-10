ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May marks Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and while the pandemic may have led to people putting off getting their annual check-ups, local oncologists say now is the time to get looked at.

With cases of the most common forms of skin cancer on the rise, namely basel cell cacinoma and melanoma, experts say staying safe while out in the sun should be a top priority. During a conversation with 23 News First at Four, OSF Healthcare oncologist Dr. Alyssa Ceilesh shared some of the characteristics people should be aware of when doing self-exams.

“Any moles or skin lesions that you’ve had that are changing; so, whether that’s a change in color or size or border or any new legions that you might develop that are crusted over or not healing or bleeding and just not getting better. So, anything that new or different, you should talk to your provider about and just have someone take a look,” Dr. Ceilesh said.

Dr. Ceilesh also recommends using a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and reapplying every two hours when out and about, or sooner if you decide to go for a swim.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.