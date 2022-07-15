ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over 200 donations were collected at this year’s Battle of the Badges between the Rockford Fire and Police departments.

During the annual blood drive, donors would not only give life-saving blood, but also choose to support either one of the departments.

Rockford police celebrated this year’s win after all of the votes were counted.

Police Chief Carla Redd and her team were thrilled by the achievement. Both departments were honored to see all of the volunteers join them for the event.

Rock River Valley Blood Center is excited to continue growing this event next year.

