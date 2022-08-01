ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Honey Bee Taxi Services is expanding its customer range to students who need rides to and from school.

The team at Honey Bee recognized the need and decided to expand their services.

“I have grandkids in the Rockford community, and I know that they were struggling a little bit getting back and forth to school,” said Gernetha Bell, owner of Honey Bees.

She says that sometimes the bus routes wouldn’t be able to drop the kids off because of weather, so she’d have to leave work early to bring them home.

“We would receive a lot of emails saying kids need to get to school. Also, a lot of parents would call us (Honey Bees) to get their kids to school,” said Bell.

Other members in the community share their experience with working full time and constantly trying to find rides for younger children from after-school care. Honey Bee could be a viable solution.

Another benefit to the new services, Honey Bees is looking for part-time drivers to help during the 2022-23 school year. They’re offering $800 a week for 25-28 hours of work, for anyone who has a clean driving record, car insurance and can pass a federal background check.

Bell expresses the need for more Honey Bee drivers, especially with the growth to school drop-offs. They expect all drivers to maintain a safe vehicle and positive attitude. Children are expected to arrive safely to school, after-school activities, homework programs and sports.

New hires must complete a federal background check, safety training and obtain an insured vehicle.

If interested, applications and interviews are available Monday through Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Honey Bee’s Taxi Service on E. Main Street in Rockford.

