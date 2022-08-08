ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy flooding is underway across northern Illinois Monday causing flood warnings in Rockford.

Officials stated that when stoplights are out near these intersections, motorists should abide by stop sign rules and regulations.

With that in mind, Rockford police tweeted a list of intersections that should be avoided:

Broadway and 9th

Broadway and Eastmoreland

Harrison and 9th St.

11th St. and 23rd Ave.

Alpine and Sandy Hollow

Harrison and Kishwaukee

Police urge the public to “use extreme caution while traveling this morning.”

