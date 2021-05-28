ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents looking to buy a home could be in luck as a local real estate investor offers a solution. One woman may change the Rockford housing market.

Lynn Boos isn’t your typical homebuyer. She buys homes, revamps them and puts them back on the market for residents in the Rockford area to purchase.

Under 300 homes in the Rockford housing market were up for sale at the end of April. However, homebuyers like Boos are increasing the number of available homes by giving older ones an upgrade. The house they are working on currently was built in the 1800′s.

Boos didn’t initially buy homes, but she was on board when approached with the idea.

“I had some extra capital when my husband died and I was buying apartments. He started saying you’ve already bought an apartment building cause I own some, how about rehabbing and I’m like ‘let’s do it,’” Boos said.

This is the first home she bought in the area. Now Boos is starting her own business to help sell revamped properties to families and other homebuyers.

Women make up the largest single group buying homes in the country. In addition to renovating homes, Boos also tries to help homeowners avoid foreclosures.

