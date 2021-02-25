ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford City Market has partnered with local Wedding Coordinators, McMullen and Wife, to host a venue open house on Friday.

The open house will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Located at 116 N Madison St. in downtown Rockford, the Rockford City Market building will have all three levels decorated and set up for attendees to experience what a ceremony, reception, and cocktail hour would look like. Admission is free but space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and registration for a time slot is strongly encouraged.

“Whether you’re a bride or groom looking for wedding inspiration or a local wedding or event coordinator looking for venue details, we invite you to join us this weekend,” according to the Rockford City Market.

Other participating vendors include:

Floral: London Avenue Design

Dessert Samples: Indulge Fine Pastries

Live Music: Cole Brandt, Lauren Cantina Violinist, Ron & Janel

Custom Calligraphy: SS Illustrations

DJ & Lighting: Hits DJ

Hair: Bridal Hair by Jessica

Makeup: Erica Mercado Makeup Artist

Bridal Gown: Hi Beautiful Bride

Photography: Forest City Photographs

Guests can RSVP for a free tour time on Eventbrite or head to the Facebook events.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.