ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Voices of Inspiration hosted Inspiring our Neighborhood, a resource fair for those in northwest Rockford. The goal was not only to promote the food pantry but other resources that the community may not know about. Organizations like Mercyhealth, Casa and Lifescape were at the event to share their mission statements and resources.

Some northwest Rockford residents do not have access to the facilities in downtown Rockford. The meaning of this event was to showcase what may be right around the corner in their neighborhood to help.

Each organization had a tent, tables and flyers to share with the community. They were able to talk to individuals who may have questions or want to learn more about the program. They also added events for everyone’s likings including bouncy houses, an American flag hoisting and raffles.

Northern Illinois Food Bank has an initiative called Unity Cohort, that asks all food banks to have a goal within their organization. Nancy Todora, event coordinator and Voices of Inspiration administrative secretary, wanted to lift up the community and share the resources that are available. There have been other resource fairs in the past, but Todora saw a gap and started planning this event under the pantry’s guidance.

The pantry has been open for almost a year and some people do not know where they are located or if they are even open. They offer a grocery store-style pantry. Individuals are able to shop for what they would want in their homes rather than someone else picking it out. The pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays 12:30-4:30 p.m. and Fridays 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.