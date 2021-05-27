ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents are organizing a large, neighborhood-wide garage sale in Rockford’s Beverly Park Neighborhood for the fifth consecutive year from June 11 through June 13.

Beverly Park is bordered by Auburn to the south, Kilburn to the east, and Central to the west. The garage sales will be held on Friday, June 11, Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There are at least 14 houses participating. Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity is promoting the garage sale event, but the event is 100 percent driven and led by neighborhood residents.

Tiltyla Stone — neighborhood resident and Habitat for Humanity homeowner — started the neighborhood-wide sale in 2017 in an attempt to bring the neighborhood together while giving neighborhood residents an opportunity to earn some extra income. This is now the fifth of what she hopes will be many years for the neighborhood sale. The Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity has built more than 70 homes in the Beverly Park Neighborhood.

The organization seeks to help households achieve strength and stability through access to affordable homeownership opportunity. The effort is supported by a Neighborhood Grant from NW HomeStart and Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

