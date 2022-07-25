ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday afternoon, OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Center held a job fair with a unique provision; a quick hiring process for potential candidates.

Several departments shared job opportunities with applications on the spot. Candidates were able to interview, hire and pick a start date at the job fair.

OSF staff was also on hand to meet with applicants to discuss which department would be a best fit for each individual, citing high energy, charisma and OSF’s mission to provide the greatest care for their patients.

“Typically you apply for something, you wait to hear back, they schedule an interview and that process could take several weeks. This process today, you can get everything done in one day,” said Kathi Gehrke, OSF’s nurse manager of the acute surgical floor.

As well as other medical centers, OSF saw a shortage in labor and had a need to expand their team. The job fair was successful with a constant flow of people interested in various departments and positions.

“Every healthcare system has a gap in needs compared to what they used to have. The sooner we fill these positions, the sooner they get into orientation, the sooner they get out of orientation and ready to take care of our patients and our community. Shortening that time benefits everyone,” said Wayne Laramie, OSF’s VP and chief nursing officer.

