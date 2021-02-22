AURORA, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists are filling-up to some of the most expensive gas prices seen in over a year. With the forced shutdown of Gulf Coast and some Mid-West refineries due to last week’s winter weather, gasoline stocks have tightened and gas prices have skyrocketed.

Rockford’s average cost of a gallon of gas has gone up in the last month consistently. A month ago it was at $2.495, one week ago at $2.661, Sunday it was at $2.796 before hitting $2.805 on Monday, according to AAA.

On the week, 66 percent of state averages spiked by double digits, anywhere from 10 to 22 cents. This drove the national average up by 13 cents to $2.63. That is the most expensive national average since Oct. 2019. Click here to view current gasoline price averages.

“When close to 40 percent of U.S. crude production is offline because refineries are closed, there is going to be pain at the pump until operations resume,” Molly Hart spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “The good news is the nearly two dozen impacted refiners are expected to restart operations this week, if they haven’t already. That means regular gasoline deliveries will resume and impacted stations will be re-fueled.”

Last week, refinery outages were reported in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kansas.

Gas prices are likely to be volatile until crude production is back to normal levels. Motorists can expect these more expensive prices to stick around, but large spikes are likely to subside, according to AAA.

