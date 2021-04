ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois SBDC at Rockford Chamber is offering virtual classroom sessions for small businesses every Thursday at 11 am at no cost, starting in May.

In addition to lunch time classes, Rockford SBDC recently added evening workshops in May and June for QuickBooks, digital marketing, communications and team building.

You can register for the virtual classrooms by following this link and this link.

