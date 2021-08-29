LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - At around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, the Loves Park Fire Department responded to a call in the 1600 block of Windsor Road at the Cimco Resources recycling facility in Loves Park.
23 News spoke with fire officials on the scene and say a fire at the plant broke around 10 a.m. and say there are no injuries being reported at this time.
Fire officials initially asked residents that live within three-quarters of a mile radius of the facility to stay inside due to the products inside the plant and to avoid bad air quality. But as of 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Loves Park Fire officials lifted the advisory.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The public is also being asked to avoid the area as crews will be on the scene for several hours.
