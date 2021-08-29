LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - At around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, the Loves Park Fire Department responded to a call in the 1600 block of Windsor Road at the Cimco Resources recycling facility in Loves Park.

23 News spoke with fire officials on the scene and say a fire at the plant broke around 10 a.m. and say there are no injuries being reported at this time.

FIRE: Fire broke out around 10:30 am at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park. Byron & North Park Fire works to put it out. @23WIFR pic.twitter.com/8QrRggbGMP — Annamarie Schutt (@AnnamarieSchutt) August 29, 2021

Fire officials initially asked residents that live within three-quarters of a mile radius of the facility to stay inside due to the products inside the plant and to avoid bad air quality. But as of 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Loves Park Fire officials lifted the advisory.

Battalion Chief Ryan Evans says to avoid the area near Windsor & Alpine Rd and to stay inside to avoid bad air quality. @23WIFR pic.twitter.com/TbkWWe3BYL — Annamarie Schutt (@AnnamarieSchutt) August 29, 2021

As of 12:15pm. The fire and smoke has been contained. The perimeters to stay inside are no longer in place. Posted by Loves Park Fire Department on Sunday, August 29, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The public is also being asked to avoid the area as crews will be on the scene for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.