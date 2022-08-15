ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 815 Day celebrates Rockford and showcases its people, places and things to do. The day promotes local businesses, agencies, non-profits and other private and public organizations.

The 815 celebration kicks off at the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau with a build-you-own sundae bar and plant-your-own pot station. There will also be a Veterans Day at Independence Village, Relief Mental Health open house and Rockford Recycles 815.

Rockford Day specials continue to grow every year. Deals and specials can range from Cookies by Design to CJ’s Public House.

More deals, offers and events can be found on the Go Rockford website.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.