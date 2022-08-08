FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport call center is on the lookout for more help.

CONTACT Northern Illinois is holding an informational meeting, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16 at the CONTACT Training Center, 1033 W. Empire St. in Freeport.

Participants will learn what it takes to become a CONTACT Volunteer receive free certification in Mental Health First Aid.

Certified Telephone Helpline Specialist volunteers should want to improve the community and provide compassion and strict confidences for their callers.

Interested volunteers are encouraged to call 815-233-4357 or contact Pam Werntz, director volunteer development and training of CONTACT Northern Illinois.

