ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the launch of this summer’s expanded City Market, some local business owners are happy about the extra foot traffic. Others say they are suffering from the road closures.

The City Market expanded its footprint this summer to ensure social distancing guidelines are being followed, but the extra foot traffic is replacing car traffic for some businesses.

Pam Plume owns the Subway at State and Wyman. She says she’s excited the City Market is back allowing people to get out and enjoy downtown again, but with the road closures, it’s been difficult for customers to park at her local restaurant.

“We didn’t have the traffic driving past our Subway,” Blume said. “Unfortunately, we only sold one sandwich in a two hour period from 5-7 p.m., which was disappointing.”

For others, their businesses are thriving with a surge in business on Friday afternoons.

“A lot of our customers are regulars, so with City Market, we get a lot of new faces and people stopping in and just wondering what we’re all about,” said Sisters Thai Cafe manager Hugo Gutierrez.

Area leaders say Rockford City Market will hopefully benefit small businesses as well as the community. It’s a matter of balancing a community asset in the services it provides and the residents and their need for local businesses.

City leaders say they are committed to welcoming business owners’ feedback and opinions of the city market launch and how it can improve in the coming weeks.

