ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 18 years, a Rockford brewery will be closing their business.

The last day of operations for Carlyle Brewing Co. will be Saturday May 29. Carlyle Brewing Co. opened May 8, 2003.

“We’d like to thank all of the great customers that have supported us these last 18 years through the good times and the bad. Great friendships were made and many amazing memories will last a lifetime,” according to Don Carlyle and Rocio Perez.

There will be liquidation sales on all remaining clothing and growlers. If you have unused gift certificates, you can still use them up. If that’s not possible, maybe you have a friend or family member that can enjoy it before May 29. Carlyle and Perez would like to do their best to honor all of them that are out there.

“Thank you Rockford. And a big thank you to our loyal, supportive customers that gave us a chance, believed in us and made these 18 years not only a possibility but a reality!” Carlyle and Perez said.

