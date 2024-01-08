Winter storm watches issued as Tuesday's system gains clarity
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Overnight tonight will be on the calm side. Clouds will dominate our sky with winds around 5 mph. Lows are in the upper 20s.
Monday will start out gloomy with overcast skies. Winds will pick up a bit as low pressure continues it’s journey, some wind gusts could reach 20 mph. This will make our wind chills stay in the middle to lower 20s. Highs are in the mid-30s.
Monday night is when the first round of snow enters the stateline. I think impacts of this round will be limited as the majority of the heavy snow will be south of I-80. We could still get 1 to 3 inches of snow, limiting impacts for the morning commute. Lows are are near 30 degrees.
There will be a brief “break” in the system in the morning hours. This means that the heavy rates will back off, leaving light snow to fall. This doesn’t mean that our roads will be good to go as blowing snow is a concern. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph, blowing snow back onto the roads. Make sure to travel slower on covered roads if you have to travel, and have extra clothes incase you get stuck.
Tuesday afternoon through evening is when the bulk of our snow will fall. At times, snowfall rates can exceed an inch per hour, and with winds gusting up to 30 mph, visibility will be a major concern. Snow fall totals from the morning and afternoon have gotten into better agreement. 5 to 7 inches of snow fall is expected to fall with a few areas receiving close to 9 inches.
The question still in this system is where the freezing line will fall. Our southeastern counties are close to the freezing line meaning they could see a massive sway in how much snow they receive. Areas east of the line will see mostly rain with lighter accumulations, while west will see heavy accumulations. The line could easily move 50 miles in any direction and we will update you if it does.
We are watching another significant weather maker this Friday and Saturday. Another low pressure system is expected to travel across the United States bringing another chance for snow and significantly cooler weather.
