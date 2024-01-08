Town of Beloit Police search for vandalism suspect

Town of Beloit vandalism suspect
Town of Beloit vandalism suspect(Town of Beloit Police Department)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Police with the Town of Beloit are searching for suspects after a vandalism incident.

Three people are at large after they allegedly tried to break into a local business in the 2900 block of S. Prairie Road.

It’s not clear when the incident may have happened, but those who may know more are encouraged to reach out to Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244 or Officer Stanley at jstanley@town.beloit.wi.us

Town of Beloit vandalism suspect
Town of Beloit vandalism suspect(Town of Beloit Police Department)
Town of Beloit vandalism suspect
Town of Beloit vandalism suspect(Town of Beloit Police Department)

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This system has started to trend more Northwest, meaning we could get some heavier snowfall
Calm and cloudy Sunday and Monday with a wintry system behind
Cindy Morgan, ‘Caddyshack’ actress and former WIFR weather anchor, dies at 69
Cindy Morgan, ‘Caddyshack’ actress and former WIFR weather anchor, dies at 69
Winter storm watches issued as Tuesday's system gains clarity
Winter storm watches issued as Tuesday's system gains clarity
The community pays tribute to the life of a South Beloit fire firefighter, celebrating a life...
South Beloit mourns loss of firefighter Anthony Cellitti
Virginia McCaskey, Bears owner, turns 101
Virginia McCaskey, Bears owner, turns 101

Latest News

snow emergency
Snow Emergency parking to be enforced across the stateline
Major Winter Storms Begins Tonight
Aaron's Monday Morning Forecast--1/8/24
“Masters of the Air” feature
New Apple TV miniseries ‘Masters of the Air’ features late Rockfordian
Inkwell Books & Threads hosts tarot card reading
Inkwell Books & Threads hosts tarot card readings