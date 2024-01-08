Town of Beloit Police search for vandalism suspect

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Police with the Town of Beloit are searching for suspects after a vandalism incident.

Three people are at large after they allegedly tried to break into a local business in the 2900 block of S. Prairie Road.

It’s not clear when the incident may have happened, but those who may know more are encouraged to reach out to Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244 or Officer Stanley at jstanley@town.beloit.wi.us

Town of Beloit vandalism suspect (Town of Beloit Police Department)

