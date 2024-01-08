Snow Emergency parking to be enforced across the stateline

(WIFR) - Accumulating snow is expected early this week, and municipalities across the stateline urge motorists to prepare for plowing operations by observing local parking ordinances.

Freeport - effective 8 a.m., Tuesday, January 9, until 8 a.m. Friday, January 12. Odd/even parking will be observed throughout the declaration. Property owners are reminded to clear sidewalks within 12 hours of storms end and encouraged to clear snow from around fire hydrants located near their houses.

Cherry Valley - Winter Parking Regulations will be in effect at 10 p.m. Monday, January 8.

Rockford - Winter weather warning parking effective 8 p.m., Monday, January 8, with odd parking effective at 8 a.m. All vehicles must be moved to the correct side of the street by 8 a.m.

Morrison - effective 6 p.m. Monday, January 8 through 8 a.m. Thursday, January 11 or until snow is removed from the full width of all streets. No parking on Snow Routes or overnight parking in the Central Business District. Calendar parking starts each day at 8 a.m.

Janesville, Wis. - Snow emergency effective at 1 a.m. Tuesday, January 9. Visit the city of Janesville website for a list of downtown municipal lots open for parking during the declaration.

This article will be updated as snow emergency parking updates are confirmed.

