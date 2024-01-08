Rockford man found guilty of battery

(WGEM)
By Jason Barabasz
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:01 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jeffrey Primm, 66, has been found guilty of several charges, including domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

According to evidence presented at trial, Primm hit a woman repeatedly between 2013 to 2015 with several objects, including a belt.

Primm also threatened, strangled and forced the woman to sleep in a unheated shed in the backyard without any clothes or blankets.

The investigation began in August 2015 after the woman filed police multiple complaints of domestic battery.

Primm could face up to 31 years for his crimes, his sentencing will be on March 1.

