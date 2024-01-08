One hurt, one charged in Loves Park shooting

Police dispatched just before 11 p.m. to the 4400 block of Kellee Lane for a shots fired call.
Police dispatched just before 11 p.m. to the 4400 block of Kellee Lane for a shots fired call.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering and another is behind bars after a Sunday night shooting.

Ali Alsaeidy, 21, of Rockford, faces aggravated battery with a firearm charges in the shooting.

Police dispatched just before 11 p.m. to the 4400 block of Kellee Lane for a shots fired call. At the scene officers found one person with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information about the person who was wounded has been released.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This system has started to trend more Northwest, meaning we could get some heavier snowfall
Calm and cloudy Sunday and Monday with a wintry system behind
Cindy Morgan, ‘Caddyshack’ actress and former WIFR weather anchor, dies at 69
Cindy Morgan, ‘Caddyshack’ actress and former WIFR weather anchor, dies at 69
Winter storm watches issued as Tuesday's system gains clarity
Winter storm watches issued as Tuesday's system gains clarity
The community pays tribute to the life of a South Beloit fire firefighter, celebrating a life...
South Beloit mourns loss of firefighter Anthony Cellitti
Virginia McCaskey, Bears owner, turns 101
Virginia McCaskey, Bears owner, turns 101

Latest News

snow emergency
Snow Emergency parking to be enforced across the stateline
Town of Beloit vandalism suspect
Town of Beloit Police search for vandalism suspect
Rockford man found guilty of battery
Major Winter Storms Begins Tonight
Aaron's Monday Morning Forecast--1/8/24