One hurt, one charged in Loves Park shooting

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering and another is behind bars after a Sunday night shooting.

Ali Alsaeidy, 21, of Rockford, faces aggravated battery with a firearm charges in the shooting.

Police dispatched just before 11 p.m. to the 4400 block of Kellee Lane for a shots fired call. At the scene officers found one person with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information about the person who was wounded has been released.

