One hurt, one charged in Loves Park shooting
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering and another is behind bars after a Sunday night shooting.
Ali Alsaeidy, 21, of Rockford, faces aggravated battery with a firearm charges in the shooting.
Police dispatched just before 11 p.m. to the 4400 block of Kellee Lane for a shots fired call. At the scene officers found one person with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No further information about the person who was wounded has been released.
Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.