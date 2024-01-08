New Apple TV miniseries ‘Masters of the Air’ features late Rockfordian

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The WWII drama-series “Masters of the Air” highlights the struggles of the 100th Bomb Group division of the 8th Air Force.

On Jan. 26, Apple TV will release a nine-episode mini-series highlighting the struggles of “The Bloody Hundredth” ―known for having horrific losses during day-light bomb raids in Germany.

After the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941, Kenneth and Cletus Lemmons would join the war effort.

“My father was a thoughtful, smart man who didn’t speak a lot. All he wanted to do was to come home and raise his family and make sure they had a good living... He knew who he was, what he wanted to do and he made things happen.” Dan Lemmons, Kenneth Lemmon’s son said.

Kenneth was a master sergeant and crew chief for the 351st Squadron stationed at Thorpe Abbotts Air Base in East Anglia from 1943 to the end of the war. His brother Cleatus was a Lieutenant pilot of a B-17 bomber in the 401st Bomb Group in Deenethorpe East Anglia where he flew 30 missions over Germany and France.

Masters of the Air, written by Donald L. Miller, is noted to be the third installment of WWII true story series following “Band of Brothers” (2001) and “Pacific” (2010).

Kenneth will be portrayed by Rafferty Law in the mini-series produced by Stephon Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

Though Kenneth has long since passed, his legacy lives on through his children and grandchildren who continue to grow his Rockford based business NACD Machesney Park.

“My dad moved his family from Arkansas after the war to Rockford in 1949. The business he founded in 1973, as Ken’s Rebuilders Supply, survives today as NACD-North American Clutch & Driveline in Machesney Park. After I retired it is now led by his Grandsons. We’ve been blessed by what he’s been able to start.” Dan Lemmons said.

Dan and his sister plan to attend the premiere in Los Angeles Jan. 10 along with other honored guests from the 100th Bomb Group. Five remaining members from the Bloody Hundredth will see their history on the big screen.

Dan notes his father didn’t talk about the war until there was group reunions with the 100th Bomb Group. Kenneth and Dan would revisit the Thorpe Abbot Air Base control tower in the 1980s. Dan recalls how his father was able to walk out to the field and say: “This is where my planes stood. This is where we would fix the planes that come in with their wings blown off, and men would be hauled out of their planes wounded and damaged.”

Dan hopes viewers can get a taste of what the men in the bombers and mechanics units sacrificed as viewers tune into Masters of the Air on Jan. 26.

“I just hope people feel the same in their hearts. Should the time call arise we would all do the same thing.” Dan said.

For more information on the 100th Bomb Group of the 8th Air Force, visit their facebook.

