Major Winter Storms Begins Tonight

Major Winter Storms Begins Tonight
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy today with highs in the mid to low 30′s. Snow begins tonight after the 8 o’clock hour as temperatures drop to the low 30′s. Snow could be heavy at times tonight and tomorrow 2 - 4″ likely). Snow will continue all day Tuesday. Totals by Tuesday night could reach 4″ to a foot in some locations. Strong winds could lead to blowing and drifting.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This system has started to trend more Northwest, meaning we could get some heavier snowfall
Calm and cloudy Sunday and Monday with a wintry system behind
Cindy Morgan, ‘Caddyshack’ actress and former WIFR weather anchor, dies at 69
Cindy Morgan, ‘Caddyshack’ actress and former WIFR weather anchor, dies at 69
The community pays tribute to the life of a South Beloit fire firefighter, celebrating a life...
South Beloit mourns loss of firefighter Anthony Cellitti
Winter storm watches issued as Tuesday's system gains clarity
Winter storm watches issued as Tuesday's system gains clarity
Virginia McCaskey, Bears owner, turns 101
Virginia McCaskey, Bears owner, turns 101

Latest News

Major Winter Storms Begins Tonight
Aaron's Monday Morning Forecast--1/8/24
DJ Evening Forecast 1/7/23
Winter storm watches issued as Tuesday's system gains clarity
Winter storm watches issued as Tuesday's system gains clarity
This system has started to trend more Northwest, meaning we could get some heavier snowfall
Calm and cloudy Sunday and Monday with a wintry system behind