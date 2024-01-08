Major Winter Storms Begins Tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy today with highs in the mid to low 30′s. Snow begins tonight after the 8 o’clock hour as temperatures drop to the low 30′s. Snow could be heavy at times tonight and tomorrow 2 - 4″ likely). Snow will continue all day Tuesday. Totals by Tuesday night could reach 4″ to a foot in some locations. Strong winds could lead to blowing and drifting.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.