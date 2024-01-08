Apartment complex boarded up with residents still inside, they say

Residents at an apartment complex near Chicago said their homes were boarded up on Friday amid unsafe living conditions. (Source: WLS, James Williams, CNN)
By Tre Ward, WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) – Residents at an apartment complex near Chicago said their homes were boarded up on Friday amid unsafe living conditions.

But they were still living there, and at least one man was inside his home when the plywood went up.

Rudolph Williams, a resident for 10 years, said crews boarded his front door shut with plywood while he was still inside his apartment.

“I opened the door, and here’s this big piece of plywood right there,” Williams said.

Issues at the apartment complex have been mounting for years, residents said, ranging from rotting stairs to constant drug activity and gun violence.

“One man was shot five times and dropped dead at my back door. There’s no one around here picking up trash. It’s been miserable,” resident Mary Brooks said.

But after their homes were boarded up, residents said they now have nowhere to go.

In a statement, Harvey city leaders said in part, “Contrary to recent claims, the city did not evict anyone from these properties but has communicated with the property owners regarding the unsafe conditions of the buildings and need to immediately rectify the dangerous living conditions.”

City leaders said they are scrambling for a solution.

Copyright 2024 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This system has started to trend more Northwest, meaning we could get some heavier snowfall
Calm and cloudy Sunday and Monday with a wintry system behind
Cindy Morgan, ‘Caddyshack’ actress and former WIFR weather anchor, dies at 69
Cindy Morgan, ‘Caddyshack’ actress and former WIFR weather anchor, dies at 69
Winter storm watches issued as Tuesday's system gains clarity
Winter storm watches issued as Tuesday's system gains clarity
The community pays tribute to the life of a South Beloit fire firefighter, celebrating a life...
South Beloit mourns loss of firefighter Anthony Cellitti
Virginia McCaskey, Bears owner, turns 101
Virginia McCaskey, Bears owner, turns 101

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue...
Biden will visit church where Black worshippers were killed to lay out election stakes and perils of hate
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s lack of disclosure on his hospital stay
snow emergency
Snow Emergency parking to be enforced across the stateline
Isabel Patterson tries to stay in control of her finances while opening ever bill and checking...
Repair Despair: Federal agencies warn about fake for-profit debt relief programs
Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Killers of...
Lily Gladstone’s win at the Golden Globes makes history for indigenous women