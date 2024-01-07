South Beloit mourns loss of firefighter Anthony Cellitti

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - The community pays tribute to the life of a South Beloit fire firefighter, celebrating a life of service.

Saturday afternoon, friends and family joined the South Beloit Fire Department to remember the life of Anthony Cellitti, a firefighter who spent his career making his station the best it could be.

Cellitti passed away December 2 of last year, at the age of 54. South Beloit fire Chief Jason Griffin says the celebration of his life is the moment to honor “Tony” in the best way they can.

“The city of South Beloit, the entire community and the entire nation should mourn for Tony. He was a person that touched a lot of people, and he helped a lot of us through the times that we needed, he is going to be a true loss to the communities and even the nation.,” Griffin says.

In 2016, Cellitti joined the South Beloit department. During his service, he trained his comrades on the importance of caring for their mental health. First responder Keith McDonald urges this sentiment. He says it’s okay to ask for help when you need it.

“We hear things we shouldn’t hear; we see things we shouldn’t see. Unfortunately, it’s not once or twice,” McDonald says. “You have to get that stuff out of your head, get your help. We’re so used to taking care of others, that we don’t think we need to help ourselves but please get the help.”

The impact of Cellitti’s legacy was felt much further than the stateline. Griffin says Cellitti traveled across the nation and worldwide teaching EMS training. McCorkle Funeral Home received several calls, near and far, from people asking when the service was going to take place. Cellitti is remembered by the Chief as a firefighter who went above and beyond for the career he loved.

“It’s awesome to have him in the ambulance on a fire call or a med call because he had that experience and it’s actually comforting when someone like that is in the back of your ambulance because each patient is given the best care and then he’s going to make sure to teach you while giving you that best care,” Griffin says.

McCorkle Funeral Home hosts a memorial page for Anthony Cellitti here.

The Greg Lindmark Foundation provides confidential counseling to first responders struggling with mental health. Their services are free and anonymous. Any first responder can sign up at any time.

