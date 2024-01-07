Rock Valley men and women dominate at the Rumble in the Rock

The women’s Golden Eagles as they look to continue their perfect season
By Gia Lanci
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Are you ready to rumble? The annual Rumble in the Rock returned to Rock Valley College on Saturday. The all-day basketball showcase competition features all four Rockford Public Schools along with RVC’s men’s and women’s teams.

The men take on Illinois Valley in the nest.

