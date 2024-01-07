Rock Valley men and women dominate at the Rumble in the Rock

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Are you ready to rumble? The annual Rumble in the Rock returned to Rock Valley College on Saturday. The all-day basketball showcase competition features all four Rockford Public Schools along with RVC’s men’s and women’s teams.

The women’s Golden Eagles as they look to continue their perfect season as they host Illinois Central for the first time in program history.

The men take on Illinois Valley in the nest.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.