Rock River Valley Blood Center hosted the third annual Jamie Cox Foundation Memorial Blood Drive.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center and the Jamie Cox Foundation hosted the third annual Jamie Cox Foundation Memorial Blood Drive.

At least one hundred people showed up to donate blood at Saturday’s event at Hononegah High School.

Officer Jamie Cox was killed in the line of duty. In his name, the Jamie Cox Foundation holds events to give back to the community.

Foundation Co-Founder Adam Cox says he is blown away by the community support, keeping Jamie’s memory alive. “We kinda had to learn somethings when we planned this fundraiser but that ensures that everyone’s donation today stays local right there to the Rockford region, it doesn’t get shipped across the country, it stays here so we’re glad to have that partnership with them.”

Donor recruiter, Elizabeth Costa explains why this is such an uplifting event the community can be apart of, “Its a really warm feeling, its just really gives you faith in humanity when you put the need out there and people show up. It’s hard not to get a little choked up sometimes because you’re like wow all these people taking a little time out of their day to help a stranger.”

