Katies Cup kicked off the first Rockford Midtown Market of the year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first Rockford Midtown Market of 2024 kicked off this Saturday at Katies cup, complete with live music and local businesses.

In season farm fresh produce and crafts were available at the market, which is available the first Saturday of each month. Rachel Perkins-Gama comments that this is the first time this event was hosted indoors, “We do, in the summer months, we have a weekly market outside, our outdoor market on Thursdays. This is the first time we’ve done winter markets indoors and we’ve done one the first of every month from November to March.”

Midtown Market says if you are looking for a Valentines Day gift next month, some vendors are taking pre-orders for the February edition of the market.

If you want to become a vendor in the market you can contact the Rockford Midtown Market team on their website.

This event lasts through March so make sure to put it on your calendar.

