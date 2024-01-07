Jefferson and RVC pay tribute to Jared Mayes

Mayes passed away last week unexpectedly
By Gia Lanci
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Before the NIC-10 matchup of Auburn and Jefferson at the Rumble in the Rock, Jefferson and RVC honored former Jefferson J-Hawk star and Rock Valley all-American Jared Mayes who passed away last week. Both teams wore shirts with his name and number on the back along with gifting a Jefferson J-hawk jersey to his family. Mayes was an integral part of the growth of both programs.

