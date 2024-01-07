Inkwell Books & Threads hosts tarot card readings

Inkwell Books & Threads hosts tarot card reading
Inkwell Books & Threads hosts tarot card reading(WIFR)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Inkwell Books & Threads in Rockton hosted a Sunday of shopping and tarot card reading.

In a tarot card deck, 78 different cards can offer insight into the past, present and future. Typically, a skilled practitioner will read the cards for you to help reflect or plan for the future.

At Inkwell Books & Threads, mini readings cost ten dollars and will be drawn based on your birthdate. Readings at the event focus on what tests you may face in the upcoming year as well as lessons and experiences to prepare for.

I don’t think it’s really about the future, but it’s more about energy and how you interact with the energies around you. Tarot reading kind of gives a new perspective into that.

Aurora Schultz (Inkwell Books and Threads employee)

The cards are amazing in terms of all the archetypes, art and messages. I use them for guidance. It may mean one thing on paper and someone may look at it and say ‘Well wait, that’s a laurel wreath on that and that means that to me’, and we’ll help them figure out what’s inside.

Annette McLean (Queen of Cups Tarot owner)

