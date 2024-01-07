Dekalb man faces charges of domestic battery

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Dekalb man faces charges after police respond to domestic dispute on Saturday.

Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 6, Dekalb police respond to a domestic dispute on N. Annie Glidden road.

Lamar Richardson, 27, was placed under arrest and faces four counts of domestic battery and unlawful interference.

Lamar is now in custody and awaits a detainment hearing.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.