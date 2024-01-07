Cindy Morgan, ‘Caddyshack’ actress and former WIFR weather anchor, dies at 69

Cindy Morgan, ‘Caddyshack’ actress and former WIFR weather anchor, dies at 69
By Jake Pearson
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cindy Morgan, known by many in the stateline as a former WIFR/WCEE weather anchor, has died at 69 years old.

According to TMZ, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office was called to Morgans Lake Worth Beach home on December 30, after a roommate told officers there was a strong odor emanating from inside Morgans home. Morgan was found dead in her room.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office confirms Morgan died of natural causes.

Morgan was well-known for her roles in “Caddyshack” and “Tron,” as well as many appearances on television shows like “CHiPS,” “The Fall Guy,” and “The Love Boat.”

Before starring in classic films, she graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in communications. From there, she went on to do weather for WIFR. She returned to Rockford in 2007 to headline Rockford Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

