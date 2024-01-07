Calm and cloudy Sunday and Monday with a wintry system behind
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few areas of patchy fog could develop this evening, at times visibility could be less than a half of a mile. A few flurries could also fall overnight but I am not worried about any accumulation. Clouds will dominate our sky with lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. A few flurries could fall but like tonight I am not concerned with accumulations.
Sunday night we will be overcast with lows in the upper 20s.
Monday will be very similar to Sunday with cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s.
Monday night is when the system we have been watching makes it’s entrance. I think the bulk of the snow Monday night stays to our south hitting central Illinois. Snow totals Monday night will be between 1-2 inches.
Tuesday morning there will be a “break” in the snow. This just means that we could still see a flurry or two but not heavy snow. Snow drifting is a concern as winds could gust up to 30 mph.
The second round of snow comes later in the day Tuesday. Still a lot of questions going into forecasting this, but models have started to trend more northwest. This means we are in the area where we could get some heavier snow fall. Temperatures are still questionable, as a few degrees difference can make the system turn from heavy, wet snowfall to moderate snowfall if we trend cooler. If we go a few degrees warmer, we could just get rain. As of now my initial snow totals amount to anywhere from 4 to 6 inches, with blowing snow being a concern as well.
To end the week another system is on our radar that could bring more snow and much cooler temperatures.
Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.