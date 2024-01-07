Back in the Box event closes the lid on the holiday season for Rockford

By Jake Pearson
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:44 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents from the forest city came together Saturday to help take down holiday decorations for the Back in the Box event.

Local volunteers teamed up with the Rockford area convention and visitor’s bureau to take down holiday decorations put up during the Stroll on State event in November.

Volunteers participated in 4-hour shifts, putting Christmas lights, garlands, and ornaments away for next year’s celebration.

Julie Herber is the manager of the event explains how much help they need to but everything away, “We still need probably about a good 100 volunteers today to help put it all away because we’re taking apart all of the boxes and the trees and it takes a lot of people to help out with all of that, plus with the weather, we don’t want everyone to be freezing cold out there.”

