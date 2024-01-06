OSF launches at-home monitoring program for kids with RSV

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As cases of respiratory virus rise around the state, OSF fights back with an at-home program designed to keep kids out of the hospital.

Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV is the number one cause of child hospitalization in ages one and younger. OSF On-Call program utilizes an application for remote care, allowing parents to virtually speak with a physician over a span of 10 days. Children ages 0 to 5 living in Illinois and Michigan are eligible for the program.

Following program enrollment, parents receive a care kit that includes a pulse oximeter, thermometer, saline spray, and a bulb syringe. Educational tools are also included in the kit, to ensure every parent knows how to properly report relevant signs and symptoms.

“It is manageable from home. We’ll do our best to help you. Letting them know what to look for, what signs might indicate that they need to be seen but then also not making them feel like they’re a burden on the medical system or that they are asking silly questions,” Rose Smith, digital OnCall Connect supervisor says.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 61 counties in Illinois are facing medium to high levels of covid hospitalizations. As flu and covid cases continue to rise across the state, IDPH director Sameer Vohra says RSV cases have hit their peak and are expected to decline. He shares common signs to look for if you suspect your infant may be sick.

““If they’re having trouble breathing, you know, breathing heavily, there not having a lot of wet diapers, they’re not going to the bathroom,” Vohra says. “Those are those most worrying signs. Call your local provider for more assistance.”

To enroll in OSF’s program a child must have a referral from an OSF provider. Children under the age of 5 can remain in the program for 5 days, unless symptoms worsen. Smith says OnCall is a great way to utilize virtual options for health care anywhere.

“A lot of parents have really enjoyed the program we’ve heard. Especially overnight when they’re nervous about their child, they’re waking up having an increased cough and just really providing that reassurance and being there for them 24/7,” Smith says.

As children return from winter break, IDPH recommends keeping your child from school if they present any symptoms of respiratory illness.

