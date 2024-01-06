Lutheran continues conference domination plus Rockford Christian picks up a BNC win
Lutheran picks up their 43rd consecutive conference win
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Conference play continues in the BNC with Lutheran hosting North Boone for their first conference matchup since before winter break. The Crusaders look to continue their conference domination and win their 43rd straight game in BNC play.
While Rockford Christian hosts Oregon for another BNC matchup friday.
