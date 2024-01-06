Lutheran continues conference domination plus Rockford Christian picks up a BNC win

Lutheran picks up their 43rd consecutive conference win
By Gia Lanci
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Conference play continues in the BNC with Lutheran hosting North Boone for their first conference matchup since before winter break. The Crusaders look to continue their conference domination and win their 43rd straight game in BNC play.

While Rockford Christian hosts Oregon for another BNC matchup friday.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Salamone died Wednesday, Jan. 2. He was 94.
Patriarch of Rockford’s Franchesco’s, Frank Salamone, dies at 94
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
It should start to snow anytime after 2 a.m.
Tracking snowfall on Saturday for the Rockford region
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
Two vehicle accident at Route 76 and Waco Way
Boone Co. fire respond to car accident, injuries reported

Latest News

Virginia McCaskey, Bears owner, turns 101
Virginia McCaskey, Bears owner, turns 101
Dixon girls show their dominance in non-conference matchup against Princeton
Dixon girls show their dominance in non-conference matchup against Princeton
Pecatonica girls battle #6 Aquin
#6 Pecatonica girls basketball battles Aquin, Lutheran dominates Belvidere
Guilford looks to stay undefeated in conference play against Belvidere North
Guilford boys basketball looks to stay undefeated in conference play against Belvidere North