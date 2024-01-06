Freezing drizzle stays off the radar to pack a pesky winter punch

(WIFR) - Over the past couple of weeks, you may have noticed some light icing on your car’s windshield early in the morning - even though the radar looked clear. You can credit that annoyance to freezing drizzle, which is so miniscule that even a Doppler radar can’t pick it up.

The water droplets in freezing drizzle and heavier rain showers form inside clouds. The differences are in the size of those droplets and the location in which they materialize.

Rain droplets are larger and form throughout the atmosphere - higher in the sky or closer to the ground. Drizzle is smaller and takes shape close to the earth’s surface.

Our radars shoot energy beams up into the atmosphere at varying angles to avoid interference from the ground or other objects. Because those beams never go below parallel, our radars don’t detect the more delicate drizzle.

But that's where the 23 WIFR First Alert Weather Team comes in. We use all of our tools to monitor atmospheric conditions, so that pesky freezing drizzle or rain doesn't dampen your day.

