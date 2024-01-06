FIRST ALERT: Snow on the way overnight, slick roadways possible

Significant storm system still possible early next week
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:11 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Measurable snow has yet to fall in 2024 throughout the Stateline, though that appears very likely to change in a matter of hours.

A potent storm system passing a few hundred miles to our south will spread at least a brief wave of snowfall into the area overnight, with snowflakes set to fly beginning around the midnight hour, and continuing through roughly sunrise.

Accumulations aren’t to be enormous, but just enough snow is to fall to cover the roads and render them slippery if untreated. Most areas are looking to pick up around an inch of accumulation.

Quiet, albeit cloudy conditions are likely for the remainder of the weekend, with high temperatures topping out in the middle 30s both Saturday and Sunday, likely melting the majority of the snow that falls.

Should the ground become bare once again, it won’t stay like that for long, in all likelihood. A powerful storm system still appears poised to impact the Midwest early next week. While the fine details are still unresolved, the picture’s becoming a bit more clear. The present thinking is that some snow is just about guaranteed, and several inches are possible. Where, however, the heaviest snow corridor sets up shop remains up in the air. Currently, the I-55 corridor between Chicago and St. Louis is in the crosshairs, though subtle adjustments in the track of the storm could shift that corridor closer to us or farther away. We remain in “wait and see” mode, though the anticipation is that the picture will become increasingly clear by Saturday.

Snow's to become much more likely early next week, though it's still a bit too early to...
Snow's to become much more likely early next week, though it's still a bit too early to...
Snow's to become much more likely early next week, though it's still a bit too early to...
Snow's to become much more likely early next week, though it's still a bit too early to...
