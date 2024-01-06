FIRST ALERT: Snow on the way overnight, slick roadways possible

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Measurable snow has yet to fall in 2024 throughout the Stateline, though that appears very likely to change in a matter of hours.

A potent storm system passing a few hundred miles to our south will spread at least a brief wave of snowfall into the area overnight, with snowflakes set to fly beginning around the midnight hour, and continuing through roughly sunrise.

Snow arrives around or shortly after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow's to fall for several hours early Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will taper off rather quickly Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Accumulations aren’t to be enormous, but just enough snow is to fall to cover the roads and render them slippery if untreated. Most areas are looking to pick up around an inch of accumulation.

Expect most areas to see around an inch of snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quiet, albeit cloudy conditions are likely for the remainder of the weekend, with high temperatures topping out in the middle 30s both Saturday and Sunday, likely melting the majority of the snow that falls.

Clouds remain locked in even after snow ends Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds stick around for most, if not all of Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Should the ground become bare once again, it won’t stay like that for long, in all likelihood. A powerful storm system still appears poised to impact the Midwest early next week. While the fine details are still unresolved, the picture’s becoming a bit more clear. The present thinking is that some snow is just about guaranteed, and several inches are possible. Where, however, the heaviest snow corridor sets up shop remains up in the air. Currently, the I-55 corridor between Chicago and St. Louis is in the crosshairs, though subtle adjustments in the track of the storm could shift that corridor closer to us or farther away. We remain in “wait and see” mode, though the anticipation is that the picture will become increasingly clear by Saturday.

Snow's to become much more likely early next week, though it's still a bit too early to pinpoint just how much we may get. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow's to become much more likely early next week, though it's still a bit too early to pinpoint just how much we may get. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow's to become much more likely early next week, though it's still a bit too early to pinpoint just how much we may get. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow's to become much more likely early next week, though it's still a bit too early to pinpoint just how much we may get. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.